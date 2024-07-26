In Kherson region, occupiers killed person other day, and another 7 people were injured

Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Beryslav, Liuubymivka, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Novooleksandrivka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Bruskinske, and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes last day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin

"The Russian military targeted a medical facility and an administrative building; residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 8 high-rise buildings and 24 private houses. Private cars were also damaged," the report says.

The enemy also attacked the area with "Shaheds". As a result of the combat work of the air defense units, 10 enemy attack UAVs were destroyed.

As a result of falling debris, fires broke out in the regional center, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

Due to the Russian aggression, 1 person died, 7 more were injured.

