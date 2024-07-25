Invaders dropped explosives in Kindiika, Kherson region. Two people injured

On Thursday, July 25, Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kindiika in Kherson region. A 58-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife were injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A married couple sought medical care for explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds: a 58-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife," the report said.

The RMA added that the injured man was hospitalized. The woman was provided with the necessary assistance on the spot.

As a reminder, on Thursday afternoon, July 25, Russian occupation forces attacked a car carrying humanitarian aid in Kindiika, Kherson region. The 65-year-old driver was injured.

