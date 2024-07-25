Ukrainian FPV drone catches up with Russian occupier on motorcycle. VIDEO
Destruction of an occupier on a motorcycle by an FPV drone of the UAV unit of the Svoboda battalion of the 4th Brigade of the Rubizh National Guard.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
