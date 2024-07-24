ENG
Occupier dies after accurate drop of ammunition by our soldiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the "Peaky Blinders" unit of the Omega detachment of the NGU eliminated a group of occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

війна

