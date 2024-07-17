ENG
Soldiers of National Police’s Liut’ brigade destroy occupier in firefight. VIDEO

The National Police eliminated the occupier in a firefight in the Toretsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the fight was posted on social media.

"Soldiers of the Tavr battalion of the Liut National Police Brigade are using small arms to eliminate the enemy. Toretsk direction," reads the commentary to the video.

Author: 

