Troops of Russian Federation stepped up assault operations in Hlyboke district of Kharkiv region - Defense Forces

Russian occupying forces intensified assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the OSGT "Kharkiv", Censor.NET informs.

"The situation remains difficult and tense in the operational zone of the Kharkiv military training center. In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy intensified assault operations. In Vovchansk, the enemy is moving assault groups, replenishing ammunition and actively conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 9 combat clashes took place," the message says.

The Russians carried out 26 airstrikes against the positions of the Defense Forces, using 50 anti-aircraft missiles.

"The enemy launched 26 airstrikes in the direction of the positions of our troops, using 50 air defense systems. "Vesele, Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Ruska Lozova and Pitomnyk. The occupiers carried out 32 strikes with kamikaze drones and carried out 479 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," added the OSGT.

