Day in Kharkiv region: the enemy hit residential buildings with artillery and MLRS, attacked with KABs. PHOTO

As a result of Russian shelling on 25 July, 8 civilians were wounded in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Around 06.24 p.m. the enemy shelled the village of Kyrylivka, Chuhuiv district. As a result of the shelling, a woman of 48 years old was injured and the roof of the village club was on fire.

Twice in one day, Russians attacked the village of Volokhivske. As a result of the shelling, private houses burned down, and a 43-year-old man was injured.

At 05:25 p.m., a woman of 69 years old, and two men of 71 and 72 years old were injured when a shell hit the ground between two apartment buildings in the Kupiansk district.

An 80-year-old woman was injured in Kurylivka village near Kupyansk as a result of an MLRS attack. At 12:05 in the same village, a 3-storey private building burned down as a result of shelling.

The enemy attacked the village of Ruska Lozova with KABs, 5 private houses were damaged, a man of 44 years old and a woman of 69 years old were injured.

At 10:05 a.m., the grass was burning outside the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, as a result of shelling.

