Ruscists attack Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region again: 2 people injured

Russian troops fired again at Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region, injuring 2 people.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Around 12:40 p.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Ruska Lozova. Two civilians were injured in the shelling: a man of 44 and a woman of 69, medics treated the victims on the spot," the statement said.

On the morning of July 25, 2024, it was reported that the GABs struck Ruska Lozova.

