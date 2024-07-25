Ruscists attack Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region again: 2 people injured
Russian troops fired again at Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region, injuring 2 people.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"Around 12:40 p.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Ruska Lozova. Two civilians were injured in the shelling: a man of 44 and a woman of 69, medics treated the victims on the spot," the statement said.
On the morning of July 25, 2024, it was reported that the GABs struck Ruska Lozova.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password