Two occupiers were taken prisoner near Robotyne - OSGT "Tavria"

Near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, the Defense Forces captured two Russian invaders.

This was stated by the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSGT Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russian occupiers lost 89 people - 41 killed, 46 wounded, and two captured in the Tavria operational zone.

The occupiers were taken prisoner at the Robotyne ledge.

The prisoners are an attack aircraft from the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the Southern Military District, whose permanent location is Stanitsa Kalinovskaya in the Chechen Republic. The second is a paratrooper of the 108th Kuban Cossack Airborne Assault Regiment of the Seventh Airborne Assault Division based in Novorossiysk.

Read more: Russia is planning offensive in several directions on Zaporizhzhia - Bratchuk