Russia is planning offensive in several directions on Zaporizhzhia - Bratchuk

At the Robotyne and Vremivka footholds, the enemy is trying to regain the positions they lost during the Ukrainian Defence Forces' counter-offensive last year.

According to Censor.NET, a representative of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" and spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk said this on the air of "We Are Ukraine".

He stressed that "the most active hostilities are taking place in these two areas". In addition, in the Zaporizhzhia region, there is a gradual strengthening of occupation units.

Speaking about the fighting in the region, the UVA "South" spokesperson explained that it is the actions of small enemy assault groups, as well as "the mechanized component and aviation - their trump card".

"The enemy is advancing on the Urozhayne location. As for Robotyne, it is a grey area. We can see the enemy's efforts to advance towards Vodiane and Staromayorske, but the intensity of these attacks has slightly decreased," he said.

