More than 68,000 consumers were cut off in Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions due to UAV attack - "Ukrenergo"

Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Ukrenergo".

"At night, Russian UAVs attacked Ukrenergo energy facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions. Due to damage to the equipment, more than 68,000 consumers in certain areas of Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions lost power," the report said.

In the morning, about 30,000 consumers in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions remained without power. The process of restoring power supply is ongoing.

