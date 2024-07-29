Occupiers dropped explosives from drone on Kherson, man was injured

On July 29, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a man who was in a cafe was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone.

The 42-year-old victim suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shin. An ambulance team took him to a hospital for medical care.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, Russian troops attacked Kherson around 17:00.

He also noted that the number of wounded as a result of the enemy's drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson yesterday increased to three.

Thus, today a man born in 1986 turned to doctors. He has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. His condition is light. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In total, 14 civilians were injured yesterday as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces.