"Real spoilers" - Deputy Commander of Achilles Battalion about authors of made-up story about allegedly defective drones from Kyiv community

The customers against Kyiv made a mistake with the story about drones. The capital's community, along with Klytschko, is not donating drones, but money to the Armed Forces. And military units are already buying drones, cars, and other critical equipment.

Oles Maliarevych, deputy commander of the Achilles attack drone battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"The instigators against Kyiv made a mistake with the story about drones. The community of the capital, together with Klytschko, are not donating drones, but MONEY for the Armed Forces! Billions of them! And military units, that is, we, buy drones, cars and other critical equipment. These drones are handed over by the mayor on behalf of the community, reporting to the community. I don't know any sane commander who would buy defective FPVs for his unit. On the contrary, they choose the new and best!" Maliarevych wrote.

The military called those who spread such information "spoilers".

"Today I saw another attempt to discredit Kyiv and Vitalii Klytschko, but once again, the technologists "fall down on the job". Let me tell you about the .spoilers Real, political spoilers who have been earning money by attacking the country, Kyiv, and the Armed Forces every day throughout the war. Today, through another bot, a "false story" was launched on several telegrams that Kyiv allegedly handed over defective drones to the Armed Forces..." he said.

Maliarevych promised to publish more information in the coming days on how Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are helping the army and how it is being done.

" Use only objective and verified information! Informed is the forearmed!" emphasized Maliarevych.

