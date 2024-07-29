Russians attack Nikopol and three communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery

During the day on July 29, the Russian military attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost a dozen kamikaze drones were used in the Nikopol region. Several times they were hit by heavy artillery. Again during the day, Russian troops terrorized the area," the statement said.

As noted, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrovka and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Dry grass caught fire. Infrastructure was damaged. As well as an outbuilding and a power line.

No people were reportedly injured.

Lysak also noted that other territories of the Dnipropetrovsk region were free of shelling.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: occupants killed two people in morning. PHOTOS