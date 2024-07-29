Russian military digging trenches around Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond - Greenpeace

The Russian army is digging trenches around the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a study by British military analysts McKenzie commissioned by the international organization Greenpeace Germany.

The study notes that since the occupation of ZNPP by Russia in 2022 and until the end of June 2024, "more than 1000 meters of trenches have been constructed in the area of the nuclear power plant's cooling pond. They are mainly concentrated on the north and west sides of the reservoir". Greenpeace says that Rosatom's plans to restart one or more nuclear reactors at ZNPP increase the risk of a nuclear accident.

"A new detailed satellite analysis shows that a significant area of the nuclear power plant itself is being further militarized. There are not only trenches, for example, on the dam of the cooling pond, but also fortifications that can be used as places to deploy heavy military firepower. We have not yet seen these heavy weapons, but the fortifications are being built for a reason. The Russian armed forces continue to threaten the security of the ZNPP. These developments are deeply disturbing," said Jan Vande Putte, Senior Nuclear Officer at Greenpeace Central and Eastern Europe.

Greenpeace is also concerned that "the significant militarization of the cooling pond area may be linked to Russia's future plans to restart nuclear reactors at the site. All six reactors have been shut down since 2022".

In addition, the study says that Russia's construction of trenches and fortifications could be a precursor to a new pumping station and Russian efforts to restart the reactors at the site.

"Russia's numerous crimes at ZNPP continue to escalate. Now we have learned about further militarization of vulnerable areas of the nuclear power plant, which are vital for the supply of cooling water to the reactors. Every effort must be made to stop Russia's plans and to punish Rosatom and the Russian state with effective sanctions," said Sean Burney, Greenpeace's Senior Nuclear Officer for Central and Eastern Europe.