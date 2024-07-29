AFU soldiers hit enemy positions with Queen of Hornets drone and took their revenge on occupiers for Oleksandr Tsebrii, who fell in battle. VIDEO
The soldiers of the PAVUK (SPIDER) UAV unit of the 160th Separate TDF Brigade took their revenge on the occupiers for Oleksandr Tsebrii, who fell in battle.
FPV operators hit enemy positions with a Queen of Hornets drone. In this way, they took revenge for the former mayor of Uman, the commander of a machine gunner platoon of the 58th SMIB, Oleksandr Tsebrii, who died at the front, Censor.NET reports.
