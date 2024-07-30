36 occupiers - "two hundred", 32 - "three hundred", minus 20 enemy armored vehicles: fighters of 79th SAAB repel massive assault of Russian army. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade repelled a massive mechanised assault in which the occupiers used about sixty armoured vehicles and infantrymen on buggies and motorcycles.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the battle with the invaders on social media.

"The army of murderers and rapists stormed the positions of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade for the second time with 57 armoured vehicles and again suffered heavy losses. In addition, 10 motorcycles and buggies took part in the assault. Despite the enormous number of enemy vehicles, all the enemy's efforts were once again nullified: during the battle, our soldiers destroyed 12 armoured combat vehicles, 8 Russian tanks, 9 motorcycles and a buggy. 36 occupants were killed and another 32 were wounded," the commentary to the video reads.

