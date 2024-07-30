Serbia and Russia will jointly celebrate 80th anniversary of Belgrade liberation, - Vučić

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that he will organize the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from German occupation together with Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

According to Vučić, he had a "very good" meeting with Russian Ambassador Oleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko.

"We agreed to jointly celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism and the liberation of Belgrade," the Serbian leader said.

Vučić added that he discussed "subjects of mutual interest" with the diplomat, in particular in the areas of trade, culture and regional security.

"I once again expressed my gratitude to the Russian Federation for the diplomatic support of Serbia in the international arena in matters of great importance to our country.

We exchanged views on the current situation in the country and the region, and I confirmed Serbia's consistent position that it advocates dialogue and diplomatic means in resolving disputes in international relations, and that Serbia is ready to participate in all initiatives aimed at lasting peace and stability ", he concluded.

