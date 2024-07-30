Lithuania will install first permanent defensive fortifications on border with Belarus and Russia in September

Construction of fortifications worth 600 million euros has begun in Lithuania on the border with Belarus and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Respublika, this was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas.

"In September, fortification processes will begin in two places, and the first park will be opened at the end of August. Counter-mobility and fortification equipment will be stored there," the minister said.

He added that the park in Pabrad is scheduled to open on August 22.

"By the end of the year, we need to organize 27 parks that will be equipped with dragon teeth, braking devices, anti-tank hedgehogs and checkpoints," Kasciunas said.

Read more: France refused to allow journalists and physiotherapists from Russia and Belarus to participate in Olympics ’out of caution’

According to him, permanent fortifications will be installed in two places near the border.

"We won't go into details about these places, but there is one near Kaliningrad and one near Belarus. In early September, we will start the process of permanent fortification in two places. Engineering solutions in the field of defense have never been removed from the agenda, but without additional funding, which is estimated at €600 million over 10 years, it is impossible to implement," Kasciunas explained.

Lithuania plans to receive part of this huge sum from Brussels, which is interested in building a defense line that coincides with the EU's external border.