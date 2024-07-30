MFA invites Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an invitation to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with a proposal to visit our country.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, we have sent an invitation... We are ready to receive Minister Wang Yi in Ukraine to see with his own eyes the consequences of Russian aggression against our country and to hold even deeper talks with him on a number of bilateral, regional and international issues. I am confident that the dialogue between Ukraine and China will continue at all levels," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to the speaker, the dialogue between Ukraine and China has significantly intensified since the beginning of this year, and "it is very important that Kyiv and Beijing have a direct dialogue, especially on peace issues."

"So yes, we have sent an invitation (to Wang Yi - Ed.). I won't speak on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs about when exactly this visit might take place. They are interested in this proposal... We will be happy to host Wang Yi in Ukraine," Tykhyi stressed.