China assures that it has not provided and will not provide weapons to Russia - Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was assured in Beijing that China will not transfer weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine.

This was stated during a briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, during the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to China, the topic of arms supplies to Russia was discussed.

Ukraine's position is that any military support for the aggressor state in terms of weapons is unacceptable. To which we received the answer that China has already voiced before, that China has not provided and will not provide weapons to Russia," Tykhyi noted.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, China is also tightening export controls, in particular on civilian drones, to prevent their transfer to Russia.

"The topic was discussed in more detail. I cannot disclose all the details," he added.