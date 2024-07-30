Zelenskyy: Number of border guards increased in all regions bordering Russia and Belarus

During his visit to the Volyn region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an increase in the number of border guards in the regions bordering Russia and Belarus.

The head of state said this during a visit to Volyn, Censor.NET reports.

"On our side, we have a strong defense both in terms of personnel and defense lines. We have also increased the number of border guards in all regions that border Russia and Belarus. And we continue to strengthen it," the President said.

During the visit, Zelenskyy got acquainted with the works at one of the strongholds in the Volyn region and inspected the arrangement of trenches, fireworks, and dugouts.

The President's Office noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, anti-tank ditches, barrier fences, and platoon strongholds with firing positions have been built here. Reinforced concrete structures and protective structures for sheltering personnel have been installed in the areas of possible movement of the occupiers' armored vehicles.

