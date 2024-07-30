ENG
Occupier "shoots down" Ukrainian drone with his forehead. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator from the 65th Brigade hit an occupier in the head.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"A precision hit from the pilot of the UAV unit of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade directly into the head of the Russian occupier from the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment. Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," the commentary to the video reads.

