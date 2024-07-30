Occupier "shoots down" Ukrainian drone with his forehead. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia sector, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator from the 65th Brigade hit an occupier in the head.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
"A precision hit from the pilot of the UAV unit of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade directly into the head of the Russian occupier from the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment. Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password