ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8799 visitors online
News Video War
14 183 13

Three occupiers change their minds to go on assault after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

Three occupiers hiding in the cellar refused to continue their assault and fled the battlefield after a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack and the invaders' escape was published by fighters of the unmanned systems battalion of the 47th Magura Brigade.

See also Censor.NET: Four "two hundred", three "three hundred": a kamikaze drone hits a group of occupiers. VIDEO

drones (2321) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 