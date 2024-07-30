Three occupiers change their minds to go on assault after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
Three occupiers hiding in the cellar refused to continue their assault and fled the battlefield after a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack and the invaders' escape was published by fighters of the unmanned systems battalion of the 47th Magura Brigade.
