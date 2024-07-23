Four are "two hundred", three are "three hundred": kamikaze drone hits group of occupiers. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, a kamikaze drone operator from the 47th "Magura" Brigade fired at a group of occupants moving along a forest belt.
According to Censor.NET, four occupiers were killed and three others were wounded in the attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password