Four are "two hundred", three are "three hundred": kamikaze drone hits group of occupiers. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, a kamikaze drone operator from the 47th "Magura" Brigade fired at a group of occupants moving along a forest belt.

According to Censor.NET, four occupiers were killed and three others were wounded in the attack.

