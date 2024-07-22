Newest enemy remote mining system "Zemledelie" was destroyed by soldiers of 47th SMB in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 47th Magura Brigade destroyed the latest enemy remote-controlled mine system "Zemledelie" near Avdiivka Coke Plant in the Pokrovsk sector

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of the Russian enemy installation was posted on social media.

Zemledelie was first demonstrated at the Victory Parade on Red Square in Russia on 24 June 2020. "Zemledelie is designed to quickly create minefields at a distance of 5 to 15 km. It fires rocket-propelled projectiles that ensure mines are laid in a given area. The system can lay minefields of any complexity, including those with ready-made passages for troops. Preliminary tests of the system were completed at the end of 2020. The first vehicles were delivered to the Russian army in 2020-2021.

