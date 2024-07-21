ENG
Russian Buk missile system destroyed by HIMARS strike in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Buk air defence system with HIMARS missile systems.

Soldiers of the 14th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spotted the Russian equipment, and they adjusted their fire on the target, Censor.NET reports.

