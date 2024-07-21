Russian Buk missile system destroyed by HIMARS strike in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Buk air defence system with HIMARS missile systems.
Soldiers of the 14th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spotted the Russian equipment, and they adjusted their fire on the target, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password