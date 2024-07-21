Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential sector of village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 21 July 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the residential sector of the village of Bilyi Kolodiazh in the Vovchansk district in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the explosions damaged residential buildings and outbuildings. In addition, there was a fire. A residential building of about 70 square meters was on fire.

At 08:15 a.m. the fire was extinguished. The shelling injured 2 men.

