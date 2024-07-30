Defence forces strike at oil depot in Kursk region - General Staff

Last night, the Defense Forces struck another strategic object of the Russian occupiers - they hit an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last night, the enemy's oil depot, Logistics Center No. 43, was successfully attacked in the village of Vozy, Kursk region, Russia. According to intelligence, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the enemy's facility," the statement said.

As noted, the attack was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

It is reported that more detailed information on the consequences of the damage to the oil depot is currently being clarified.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take all possible measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers to force them to stop their armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.