Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 577,060 people (+1060 per day), 8381 tanks, 16,056 artillery systems, 16,141 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 577,060 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.07.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 577060 (+1060) people,

tanks ‒ 8381 (+25) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 16141 (+38) units,

artillery systems – 16056 (+46) units,

MLRS – 1130 (+1) units,

air defence systems ‒ 906 (+0) units,

aircraft – 363 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 12832 (+27),

cruise missiles ‒ 2406 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 21687 (+53) units,

special equipment ‒ 2696 (+6)

Read more: Defense Forces hit at least 4 power substations in Kursk region of Russia - there are power outages - General Staff