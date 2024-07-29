Defense Forces hit at least 4 power substations in Kursk region of Russia - there are power outages - General Staff

Forces and means of the SSU Special Operations Center "A" hit at least four power substations in the Kursk region of Russia. As a result, power outages are being recorded in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"In particular, a number of traction power substations of the Russian invaders in the Kursk region have recently been hit. There is information about the work of enemy air defense systems and explosions in the areas of at least four substations. As a result, power outages are being recorded in Ponyrovsk, Kursk and Solntsev districts of the Kursk region," the statement said.

As noted, the strike was carried out by the forces and means of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU SOF"A") in cooperation with other parts of the Defense Forces.

"Russian industry working for the war against Ukraine is a legitimate target for our troops. These facilities, among other things, ensure the functioning of the Russian railroad, which transports weapons and military equipment to support its occupation army," the General Staff noted.

The agency added that measures to undermine the enemy's military and economic potential will continue until the invaders stop their armed aggression against the Ukrainian people.

On July 25, Russian authorities announced a massive drone attack on Kursk.