Russian authorities announced massive drone attack on Kursk. VIDEO

On the evening of 24 July, powerful explosions were heard in Kursk and the region. The region was attacked by drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

Local residents allegedly found burning wreckage of drones in the Kursk district.

The interim governor of the Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, said that the air defense had allegedly shot down 12 drones over Kursk. According to the Kursk mayor's office, there is no electricity on Ryabinova Street and a gas pipe has been damaged. Security forces are working at the scene.

Damage to personal vehicles was reported. Applications are still being received.

