Low-voltage equipment plant is on fire in Kursk region due to drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 16 July, a fire broke out at a plant in the Kursk region of Russia due to a drone attack.

According to local Telegram channels, there were powerful explosions at night in Korenovo, where the low-voltage equipment plant is located. The fire at the plant itself was allegedly caused by a drone drop. According to online reports, the fire has spread to an area of 400 square metres.

The local governor, Aleksey Smirnov, said that that night "a Ukrainian copter dropped an explosive device on the territory of the low-voltage apparatus plant in Korenovo".

"None of the workers were injured. Firefighters from two districts are extinguishing the fire in one of the process shops," the Russian official said in a statement.

