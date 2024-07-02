In Kursk, Russia, 3754th Central Aircraft Base is on fire. VIDEO

A fire has broken out in Kursk, Russia, at a probably military facility.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of the fire was posted on social media. The authors of the publications assume that the fire started on Karl Marx Street, where the 3754th Central Aviation Technical Base (military unit 13830) is registered. The fire probably started in the parking lot of the 3754th Aviation Technical Base. However, there is another military unit next to the base, number 64055, the 16th Separate Electronic Warfare Brigade of the Russian Army.

