Two Russian tanks were destroyed in Kursk region of Russia. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators and artillery destroyed two Russian tanks in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of successful combat operations of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia have been published on social media.

"Two Russian tanks were destroyed in the Kursk region. Yesterday afternoon, the Russians pulled a couple of tanks to our state border near Sumy region. At first, artillery worked on them, not quite successfully. Then the operators of the Wings to Hell 103rd Brigade took over. Both tanks were burned," reads the commentary to the video.

