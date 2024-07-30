US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies that help Iran with drones and missiles

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and companies for helping Iran purchase components for ballistic missiles and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax Ukraine, this is stated in a press release of the Ministry of Finance.

"The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposes sanctions on five individuals and seven entities located in Iran, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong that facilitated procurement in favor of Iranian Defense Ministry officials," the statement said.

"They purchased various components (...) that are key to Iran's ballistic missile and UAV program," the document says.

The inclusion in the sanctions list provides for the freezing of assets and a ban on doing business with sanctioned individuals and companies.

In particular, the sanctions include Buy Best Electronic Pars Company based in Iran, Tas Technology Company Limited, Cloud Element Company Limited, Btw International Limited, Bright Shore Inc Limited and Shenzhen Rion Technology Co., Ltd.