Ukraine joins EU sanctions against Iran for military aid to Russia

Ukraine has joined the European sanctions against Iran for military support of Russia's war against Ukraine and arms supplies, in particular to the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement by the EU High Representative on the accession of third countries to the relevant EU decision, published on the website of the European Council.

"On July 15, 2024, the EU Council decided to extend the restrictive measures in view of Iran's military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and armed groups and formations in the Middle East and the Red Sea region... Candidate countries North Macedonia, Albania, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with the European Free Trade Area countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, have joined this decision of the EU Council," the statement said.

It is noted that by its decision, the EU Council extended the sanctions against Iran until July 27, 2025, and decided to include four additional individuals and two institutions in the sanctions list contained in the annex to the EU Council decision.

The above-mentioned countries, including Ukraine, have committed themselves to ensuring that their national policies are in line with the above-mentioned EU Council Decision. The European Union took note of such commitments and welcomed them.

