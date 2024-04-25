US sanctions network that helped transfer Iranian drones to Russia

On April 25, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against more than a dozen entities and individuals who played a key role in facilitating and financing the sale of Iranian drones.

The sanctioned individuals allegedly helped to secretly sell Iranian drones to the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces (MODAFL), Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The latter, in turn, is involved in the supply of drones to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as to Russia for its full-scale war in Ukraine.

Read more: When Iran and Russia strike, we must strike back twice as hard and not stop until they get message - Wallace

Among the blacklisted companies, the US Treasury specifically mentions the Sahara Thunder fictitious legal entity, which controls MODAFL's commercial activities and plays a key role in Iran's design, production, and sales.

The United States also imposed sanctions on two companies and a ship involved in the supply of Iranian goods to a company affiliated with the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Read more: EU announces 14th package of sanctions against Russia

At the same time, the United Kingdom and Canada are imposing sanctions on several legal entities and individuals involved in the purchase of Iranian drones and other military-related activities, the US Treasury Department notes.

Earlier it became known that the United States would impose new sanctions against Iran after the attack on Israel. Also in early April 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on Oceanlink Maritime DMCC for supplying Iranian weapons to Russia.