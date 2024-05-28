Iran hands over latest Qaem-5 guided bombs to Russia - Bild. PHOTO

Iran could have transferred to the Russian Federation the latest bombs to strike Ukraine.

Julian Röpke, an expert on open data analysis, said this commenting on a video from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports citing Bild.

The publication recalls that a heavy Iranian drone, Qods Mohajer-6, recently crashed there.

"It was carrying the latest Iranian Qaem-5 guided bombs. Iran itself only put them into service in 2019. Apparently, the drone was supposed to attack the Sumy region, but for some unknown reason it crashed," the statement said.

It is also noted that Russian troops have not previously used precision-guided "Kaim-5" bombs in Ukraine. According to Röpke, their use indicates a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.