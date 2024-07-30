Main priority of Armed Forces of Ukraine is to expand capabilities to destroy enemy targets regardless of their location - Syrskyi in conversation with General Brown

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown.

Syrskyi wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The interlocutors discussed the current situation at the front.

The Commander-in-Chief expressed gratitude to the United States for significantly strengthening Ukraine's air defense, for providing weapons, ammunition, and equipment.

He also emphasized that the Armed Forces' priorities remain to achieve air superiority and expand their capabilities to hit enemy targets regardless of their location.

