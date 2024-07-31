HAMAS leader Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran - media

The leader of the radical Palestinian movement HAMAS, Ismail Haniyeh, and his bodyguard were killed in a shelling of their residence in Tehran.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Iranian Mehr News Agency, this was stated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC reported that the incident is being investigated.

According to the AP, Haniyeh was attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian in Tehran.

Analysts on Iranian state television immediately began to blame Israel for the attack.

Israel itself has not yet commented on the information.

HAMAS subsequently accused Israel of killing Haniyeh in an air strike in Iran, Bloomberg reported.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has become the first senior Israeli official to respond to the assassination of the HAMAS leader, writing on X that "this is the right way to cleanse the world of this filth," the Times of Israel reports.

His comments came despite Israeli media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered his ministers to keep quiet about the overnight assassination in the Iranian capital.