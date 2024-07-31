At night, AFU attacked warehouse of military equipment near Kursk - General Staff

Defense forces of Ukraine struck a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment near the Russian city of Kursk at night.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Tonight, an attack was made on a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment near the settlement of Kursk (Russian Federation). The work of enemy air defense and explosions at the aiming points were observed," the message reads.

Combat work was carried out by designated units from the forces and means of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Currently, detailed information about the result of the damage is being clarified.

