Unmanned systems are already superior to artillery in terms of effectiveness - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Unmanned systems on the battlefield are already outperforming even artillery in terms of efficiency.

This was stated by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Lebedenko, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that unmanned systems on the battlefield "already outperform classical weapons, including artillery, in terms of effectiveness".

"The priority areas for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and arms manufacturers are also technological. These are interceptors, artillery fire adjustment systems, counter-battery warfare, unmanned systems that can effectively operate at operational (up to 100 km) and strategic depths (over 100 km)," the General Staff said in a statement.

According to Lebedenko, over the past almost 3 years, there have been significant technological developments on the battlefield.

"The Armed Forces Command sees this technological perspective. The main thing for us is to find the most effective solutions to save the lives of our military," he added.

Read: We are clearly not losing to Russia in terms of the number of drones, - Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sukharevskyi