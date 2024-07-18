In terms of number of drones, we are clearly not losing to Russia - Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU Sukharevskyi

Ukraine is not losing to Russia in terms of the number of unmanned aerial vehicles: Ukraine tests and uses more than 165 developments on the battlefield.

This was stated by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi in an interview with Army TV, Censor.NET reports.

"In just these two quarters of this year, we have already delivered 6 times more drones to the troops than in the entire last year. And this is a joint victory of both the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense," said the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Unit of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems will be created in each border guard combat brigade: Every day there will be more "good" Russians

He also noted: "We are clearly better at choosing and maneuvering means. We have more than 165 developments of various types that are being tested and used on the battlefield. We are clearly not losing in terms of the number of drones, and we may even win."

Vadym Sukharevskyi also said that at this stage, the charter of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been developed.

It is already being tested and studied in the units. This is a public document at the level of a squad, platoon, company, and battalion that will be publicly available and will discuss doctrines and tactics.

Sukharevskyi also noted that the Unmanned Systems Forces are a new step in military civilization.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Kherson from drone. Man was injured

"This kind of creation, this kind of move that our state has made not only in the military-political and structural terms, but in the historical component in general, can be compared not only to the creation of the SSU or the air assault troops in our structure, but also to the creation of the Air Force in the early 20th century, so it is also a different concept altogether. The unmanned systems forces are a new step in military civilization in terms of progress, innovation, innovation, and symmetry on the battlefield," Sukharevskyi said.