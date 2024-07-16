ENG
Occupiers attacked Kherson from drone. Man was injured

On Tuesday, 16 July, Russian invaders attacked Kherson from a UAV. A 70-year-old local resident was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The victim was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to the head, shoulder, and back. Doctors also diagnosed him with explosive and traumatic brain injuries.

The man is currently receiving all the necessary medical care.

