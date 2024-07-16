Occupiers attacked Kherson from drone. Man was injured
On Tuesday, 16 July, Russian invaders attacked Kherson from a UAV. A 70-year-old local resident was injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
The victim was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to the head, shoulder, and back. Doctors also diagnosed him with explosive and traumatic brain injuries.
The man is currently receiving all the necessary medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password