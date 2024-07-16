Occupiers hid in vain from Ukrainian drone under trees near anti-tank mines. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, pilots of the unmanned systems battalion of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Strike Drones Company destroyed enemy anti-tank mines together with the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the successful work of our soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
"To hide from the Ukrainian drone under the trees, where anti-tank mines are piled up nearby, is an extremely original solution of the Russian occupiers," the publication added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password