Border guards destroy occupiers’ vehicles, howitzers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Strike drones of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed a number of occupants' military targets in the Bakhmut direction.

Among them, an enemy car, a military truck, two D-20 howitzers, a D-30 howitzer and an MT-12 Rapier gun were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

