Border guards destroy occupiers’ vehicles, howitzers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Strike drones of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed a number of occupants' military targets in the Bakhmut direction.
Among them, an enemy car, a military truck, two D-20 howitzers, a D-30 howitzer and an MT-12 Rapier gun were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password