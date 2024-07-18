Occupier has smoke below his back after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
The operator of the Strike Drone Company unit from the 47th Brigade eliminated the occupier with a precise kamikaze drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media. The recording shows that after the attack, the attacker's back was covered in thick smoke.
