ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7077 visitors online
News Video War
7 903 15

Occupier has smoke below his back after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

The operator of the Strike Drone Company unit from the 47th Brigade eliminated the occupier with a precise kamikaze drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media. The recording shows that after the attack, the attacker's back was covered in thick smoke.

See also Censor.NET: Russia's only plant for the production of self-propelled art systems is on fire. VIDEO.

Author: 

Russian Army (9508) elimination (5392) drones (2535) 47 SMBr (200)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 