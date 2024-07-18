Russia’s only plant for production of self-propelled artillery systems is on fire. VIDEO
A fire broke out at the "Uraltransmash" plant in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene of the fire was posted on social media. "Uraltransmash is one of the enemy's military-industrial complex enterprises that specialises in the production of military equipment, machine tools and tramcars. It is the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that produces self-propelled artillery systems (SAU).
