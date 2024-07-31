Ruscists attacked Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with GABs: Woman was killed, her 10-year-old son was wounded
In the morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with GABs, killing a woman and injuring her 10-year-old son.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.
The Russians struck at around 10:10 a.m., causing a residential building to catch fire. Another house at another address was damaged.
"Unfortunately, a woman died. A 10-year-old boy, the son of the deceased, received burn injuries and was hospitalised," the head of the region said.
