ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8619 visitors online
News War
1 255 3

Ruscists attacked Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with GABs: Woman was killed, her 10-year-old son was wounded

Рашисти вдарили КАБами по Великому Бурлуку на Харківщині

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with GABs, killing a woman and injuring her 10-year-old son.

This was reported  by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET  informs.

The Russians struck at around 10:10 a.m., causing a residential building to catch fire. Another house at another address was damaged.

"Unfortunately, a woman died. A 10-year-old boy, the son of the deceased, received burn injuries and was hospitalised," the head of the region said.

Read more: Enemy has regrouped assault groups in Vovchansk, preparations are underway for offensive in Hlyboke - OSGT "Kharkiv"

Author: 

shoot out (12884) Kharkivshchyna (1976) GAB (235)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 